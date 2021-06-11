West Wratting have lost an appeal against their removal from the Kershaw 30 Year Senior Cup.

A couple of days before Lee Miller's side were due to take on Cottenham United in the final on June 4, they were charged with fielding an ineligible player.

The player in question was captain Mark Lovell, who made his first appearance in the competition as a substitute during the semi-final victory at the expense of Eaton Socon.

According to the Cambridgeshire FA, Lovell's involvement meant there had 'been an alleged breach of the rules which has to be investigated'. It is believed the league replacement competition had a set of rules where players who did not feature in the group stages could not play, seemingly to prevent teams taking advantage of signing players for the latter stages.

Nevertheless, Wratting appealed the verdict, but the governing body last night confirmed that the decision had been upheld.

Although Wratting have the right to lodge another appeal, it appears their 2020/21 campaign has now come to a conclusion.

