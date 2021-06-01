Within a few hours of West Wratting boss Lee Miller giving SuffolkNews his preview of Friday's scheduled Kershaw 30 Year Senior Cup Final with Cottenham United it has been mysteriously postponed along with another showpiece.

Wratts had been due to play their season-ending final at Newmarket Town FC in three days' time and were all geared up for it before the Cambridgeshire County League posted a statement on Twitter this evening. It was the first Miller had heard of it when SuffolkNews informed him.

It read: "Due to circumstances beyond the league's control the Kershaw 30 Year Senior Cup Final between Cottenham United and West Wratting on 4th June and the Kershaw 30 Year Intermediate Cup Final between Buxden and Exning United on 9th June have been postponed.

West Wratting manager Lee Miller had been looking forward to Friday's final Picture: Richard Marsham

"No further comment will be made at this moment in time and we will issue a further statement in due course."

The competitions had been put on by the league to get players playing again following the impact of Covid-19 seeing the regular season abandoned.

Wratting had sat top of the Kershaw Premier table while Cottenham United were in the bottom half of Senior A.

Miller's side came through their semi-final with Eaton Socon a week ago on Saturday 2-0 victors while Cottenham had beaten Newmarket Town Reserves on penalties 4-3, following a 2-2 draw.

But the Wratting boss, speaking ahead of the league's announcement, was far from expecting a one-sided affair at the Tristel Stadium.

“We have had someone watch their game last week and it will be tough,” he said.

“They have beaten some good sides to get to the final, like Cherry Hinton, who are one of the best teams in the Premier. We will need to be at our best to win that trophy.”

Miller said ending their Covid-disrupted season with the silverware would be “the perfect way to end a difficult year”.

He added: "Everyone at the club is really looking forward to it. It is good for the club committee members, volunteers and supporters and they deserve this cup final and hopefully we can win it for them."

