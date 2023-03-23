Matt Lee was thrilled to see three players from his Haverhill Rovers Under-18s side all feature for the club’s first team at the weekend.

Will Newell made his full senior debut for Rovers and marked his first appearance with a goal in the 3-1 defeat at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Thetford Town on Saturday.

Danny Lively, who made his first-team bow in the 1-1 draw at home to Mildenhall Town earlier this month, came off the bench in the second half, while Kyle Markwell was handed his debut for Marc Benterman’s side as a 75th-minute substitute.

Three players from Haverhill Rovers’ Under-18s and Under-16s EJA sides featured for the first team on Saturday

The trio, who play for the Rovers Under-18s in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League, as well as the club’s Under-16s EJA side, also managed by Lee, were all on the pitch for the last 15 minutes at Mundford Road.

“Will played wide on the right of a front three and then Danny and Kyle both came on and played in central-midfield,” Lee said.

“We’ve had to play our 16s up as our 18s this year, so it wasn’t the right time to push them on at the start of the season.

“Marc, the first-team manager, had been in contact throughout the season and, because they’ve had quite a lot of under-18s experience in the first half of the season, we just felt like now would be the right time to kick a few on.

“A few of our under-18s have been training in the first team and they went and played in the fund-raising game against West Wratting as well.

“Will started the game and he ended up getting man of the match from a Haverhill perspective.

“I was absolutely delighted and I’ve got to say it felt like a father moment for me because I’ve coached Will for three-and-a-half years.

“He was with me at Histon and moved to Haverhill with me. He went out there and played with no fear and when he got his opportunity in front of goal he took it really well.

“It was fantastic to see all three of them on the pitch at the same time. They all did themselves justice.”

Lee’s Under-16s EJA side are through to two cup semi-finals, the first at home to Baldock Town in the League Cup at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, this Sunday (10am), and the second against Leiston in the Suffolk Boys’ Under-16s Cup (April 23, venue TBC).

Elsewhere, Rovers' bid to stay in the Premier Division received a boost last night as they ended a 338-day run without a home win by beating Fakenham Town 2-0 at The New Croft.

First-half goals from new signing Samuel Adetiba and captain Ryan Weaver sealed a first victory on home turf since April 2022 for Rovers.

The victory leaves Benterman's side (19th) now 11 points adrift of safety ahead of a trip to Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday (3pm), with a home clash with Brantham Athletic to follow on Wednesday (7.45pm).