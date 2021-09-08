Haverhill Rovers were punished for a lack of ruthlessness in both boxes during Tuesday evening’s 3-1 defeat at Mildenhall Town.

Marc Abbott’s young side had decent spells of possession at times throughout the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash at Recreation Way, but they struggled to really work Josh Pope in the home goal, while at the other end they were highly susceptible to crosses.

Reflecting on the performance, which has seen Rovers’ form stretch to one win from their last eight outings, player-boss Abbott said: “We played with some real intent and wanted to draw them out of their spaces – our game-plan was good and efficient, and I thought we executed it pretty well in possession.

Jake Williams battles with former Rovers player Ryan Yallop. Picture: Mark Westley

“But that’s probably minus the final third stuff, like the final cross, pass or shot.

“They were clinical and scored from crosses, so that’s something we’ve got to get better with as a young team.

“We had some large spells of dominance against a good team, so it shows progress is being made.

It was a tough evening for the Haverhill defence. Picture: Mark Westley

“We don’t lack for endeavour, it’s just maybe that little bit of quality in both boxes.

“We’ve defended well at times against some good forwards, but now for us it’s the next step of clean sheets and scoring more goals.

“But we can’t berate the players too much, they’re a young team and I know you don’t get points for possession or just playing well, but they’re starting to take on some good information, which we’re really happy with.

“If we keep at it, hopefully we can start turning these sort of games into draws or wins – that’s the next step.”

Rovers will aim to get things going with back-to-back home games against side in and around them in the table – Fakenham Town on Saturday (3pm) and March Town United on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Abbott said: “These are games we need to be taking points from.

“We’re a young group that is learning all the time, and hopefully we can give ourselves a boost. We’re at home and that will be an advantage to us.”

