This year's A-level students are experiencing a results day like never before this morning, after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, thousands of pupils in Suffolk have been finding out if they have got the grades to head off to university or down their chosen career path.

A-level results day in Suffolk

One Bury St Edmunds student has been celebrating this morning after gaining four A*s in his A-level results.

Logan Pyle, 18, of Elmswell, collected his results at County Upper School, in Beeton's Way.

A-Level Results 2020 - County Upper..Pictured: Logan Pyle....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (40406421)

Speak to your first choice university/college/sixth form

It is anticipated that many universities, sixth forms and colleges will show a greater degree of flexibility this year in acknowledgement of the fact that results will be out of students’ hands.

Some may be able to take students who don’t meet the conditions of their offer, although it is likely to be dependent on the demand for those courses.

Students who don’t get the grades they need should still call their chosen university or college as a first port of call to establish if they can be let in on the grades they get.

Being able to demonstrate the teacher assessment part of the grade may be enough in some cases to be accepted on the preferred course.

Take exams in the autumn

Although students this year have not sat exams, the option of sitting an exam paper this autumn is available and is technically known as a resit.

Those are likely to be late October for A-levels and early November for GCSEs.

Students who take those exams but don’t get as good a grade as what they get this summer can still keep this summer’s grade, so can effectively choose the best grade out of the two.

Suffolk County Council’s education team said it is anticipating a high number of students wanting to take an exam this year – particularly those who were on the borderlines of grades and missed out.

Defer entry for a year

Where a university or college is not able to take a student who doesn’t make their grade, taking the resits and deferring their university or college entry by a year may be an option.

That can give students time to resit exams and get the better grades they need and still be able to go to their first choice, albeit a year later.

However, this will be up to the institution to decide with the students, and may not be available in all cases.

Clearing

The usual process of clearing where universities offer places at courses which are not fully subscribed will take place, meaning students who miss out on their original choices can find alternative courses or the same subject course at a different university.

Again, students should have a conversation with their first choice university to find out if they can be accepted before pursuing clearing, and universities have helplines available to talk students through applying through clearing.

