Bin collections will be starting earlier than usual in Suffolk next week in the hope teams can avoid working in the hottest hours of the day.

In East and West Suffolk, bins will be emptied earlier than normal on Monday and Tuesday due to the extreme heatwave forecast.

And in Ipswich, refuse teams will also collect waste earlier than usual on Tuesday. Babergh and Mid Suffolk have asked that people put out their bins the night before they are due to be collected so crews can make an early start.

Bin collections will be starting earlier than usual in parts of Suffolk next week in the hope teams can avoid working in the hottest hours of the day. Picture: iStock

A West Suffolk Council spokesperson said, after reviewing its plans and practices following the red weather warning, it is asking residents whose bins are due to be collected on Monday and Tuesday to have them out by 6am.

"We will continue to run services but take common sense steps of following national guidance and making sure staff, especially those working outside, have enough water and breaks," they said.

"This means bin crews going out early to avoid the most extreme temperatures. As such we urge residents to make sure their bins are out to be emptied by 6am.

“We also urge residents to follow NHS and Met Office advice on staying safe and looking out for one another, especially the most vulnerable. We will keep services under review over this time.”

And East Suffolk Council has said its refuse crews will also be starting earlier than usual on Monday and Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, the council said collections will begin from 5am, so residents who are due to have their bins emptied on those days are asked to have their bins at the normal collections points by then.

As part of Ipswich Borough Council's preparations for the expected extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday, it is asking residents whose recycling or garden waste bins are due to be collected on Tuesday to ensure their bins are put out the night before.

Collections will start at 5am that day so the team can avoid working in the hottest hours.

A spokesman said: "We hope residents will understand the need for this and apologise if we wake anyone up by emptying their bin!"

Other preparations by the council include:

Deploying all customer service staff to phonelines to deal with any increase in demand; this means that the face to face provision at the Town Hall will be closed on Tuesday

Council Housing Maintenance teams will carry out essential repairs where it is safe to do so but other repairs may be rescheduled, e.g. those that involve confined spaces

Monitoring conditions in swimming pools

The spokesman said an update will be issued if there are any other changes to services next week due to the extreme heat.

They advised residents to take NHS advice on board by:

Drinking plenty of fluids and always carrying water when out and about

Staying out of the sun, where possible, for the whole of Monday and Tuesday, but especially during 11am and 3pm

Applying sunscreen and wearing a hat if going out in the heat

Avoiding physical activity during the hottest parts of the day

Checking in on the vulnerable, including the elderly and those who live alone

It comes as the Met Office has issued its first ever red extreme heat warning for the UK as temperatures of 40C have been forecast.

The red extreme heat national severe weather warning will cover Monday and Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England.

An amber extreme heat warning, has been in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday since earlier this week.

And the Suffolk Resilience Forum has shared advice on how residents can protect themselves and plan ahead of the heatwave.

The forum notes that, while certain groups are at particular risk, healthy and active people would also benefit from taking precautions.