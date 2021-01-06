Low temperatures and black ice to hit Suffolk overnight with drivers and pedestrians urged to be careful
There is a risk of black ice forming in Suffolk overnight with drivers having been urged to take care and slow down.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the eastern side of England from 4pm today as temperatures are set to drop to minus three.
Showers are expected in East Anglia throughout tonight and tomorrow morning, with ice likely to form on 'untreated surfaces'.
Gritters have been out on priority routes across the county this afternoon in preparation for the cold spell.
The Met Office has said travel conditions may be 'difficult' and have urged drivers and pedestrians to take care if leaving the house.
It also advises anyone driving during the winter to carry emergency items, including:
- Ice scraper and de-icer
- Torch and spare batteries
- Warm clothes/blankets
- High visibility clothing
- First aid kit
- Winter boots
- Jump start cables
- Empty fuel can
- Food and drink
- Shovel
- Reflective signs
- Road atlas
- Sunglasses
- Phone charger
