A coronavirus test which shows results in just 12 minutes is to be rolled out at Boots pharmacies.

The company, which has more than 20 branches across Suffolk , is set to introduce the LumiraDX swab tests at selected stores next month.

Anyone not showing symptoms will be able to buy the test for £120.

A coronavirus test which shows results in just 12 minutes is to be rolled out at Boots pharmacies.

But those who are showing signs of Covid-19 will only be able to be tested through the NHS.

The company said the purpose of the tests was to 'ease pressure' on the health service over the winter months and to offer peace of mind.

The tests are said to be around 97 to 98 per cent accurate.

It is not yet known at which 50 pharmacies the tests will be made available.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk