Footwear retailer Clarks has announced plans to cut 700 jobs after the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on footfall and sales.

The company, which has branches in Bury St Edmunds , Newmarket , Sudbury , Ipswich , Lowestoft and Felixstowe , said it is currently in consultation with all 3,969 members of staff across it s 320 UK stores.

Around two staff from each store are expected to be made redundant as part of a management restructure.

Clarks has announced plans to cut 700 jobs Picture: Google

The high street shoe shop has agreed a £100million rescue deal with Hong Kong firm LionRock Capital, which will see rents on around 60 stores cut.

The Clark family, who founded the business almost 200 years ago, have agreed to sell their majority stake in the business to the private equity firm.

