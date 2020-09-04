Costa Coffee has announced up to 1,650 jobs could be axed as it struggles to recover after the coronavirus lockdown.

The company — which has around 20 branches in Suffolk , including in Ipswich , Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds — said it planned to cut the role of assistant store managers across its UK business.

Since May, 2,400 of its 2,700 sites have reopened following coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement, Costa Coffee said: "The ongoing impact of covid-19 remains challenging for Costa Coffee and has required the business to make difficult decisions to ensure that as many jobs as possible are protected long-term."

It added that custom had been returning, helped by the government's VAT cut and the Eat Out scheme but that there remained 'high levels of uncertainty as to when trade will recover to pre-covid levels'.

