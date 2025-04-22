A drug-dealer who was caught with cocaine in his underwear and who tried to trick officers with a fake ID has been jailed.

Gleris Dega, 24, of no fixed address but from the Ipswich area, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Cambridge Crown Court on April 15.

He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine, and possession of an identity document with intent to deceive.

Jailed. Gleris Dega

Dega’s vehicle was pulled over in Newmarket on March 10, the court heard.

When confronted by officers, he presented them with a driving licence with a fake identity. It showed his picture but his name and age were different.

Following this, officers searched him and the vehicle.

Dega, who had hidden the cocaine in his underwear, was arrested shortly afterwards.

The court was told that investigations linked Dega to the supply of drugs in both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

His true identity was found out when officers discovered a photo of his passport as well as a script with details of his cover should he be stopped by authorities.

In addition to his sentence, Dega’s vehicle was seized by police, while £485 in cash which was taken from him will be donated to charity.

In the wake of his conviction, Sergeant George Laflin ,from Suffolk Police’s Sentinel West Team, said: “The team were tenacious in ensuring that no stone was left unturned with this job, resulting in Dega’s identity being uncovered at an early stage, despite his best efforts to conceal it.

“With overwhelming evidence secured, the case was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised charges and Dega was subsequently remanded into custody.

“Ultimately, he was left with no other option than to plead guilty to the offences at the earliest opportunity.

“Our job is to make Suffolk a hostile place for those that come here to commit crime and we will continue to ensure that those who choose to do so, will be dealt with robustly.”