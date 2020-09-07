Commuters travelling between Ipswich , Cambridge and Ely may experience delays, diversions and cancellations today after a lorry hit a railway bridge.

A Network Rail spokesman said engineers are currently carrying out inspections at the bridge in Coldhams Lane, Cambridge, but that 'extensive damage' has been caused.

The road and line are currently closed while repairs are carried out.

A lorry has hit a railway bridge in Cambridge Picture: Network Rail (42098111)

“There is no excuse to not know the height of your vehicle before starting your journey," he said.

“As well as putting lives in danger on both road and rail and causing lengthy delays for passengers and road users, drivers who chance it at bridges are at risk of losing their licenses and leaving their employers with a hefty bill for repairs and train delay costs, along with a strong threat to their own operators licence.”

The Ipswich to Cambridge line, which picks up passengers in Stowmarket , Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket , will be affected, as well as services going to Ely.

Passengers are urged to check their travel times. Picture: Network Rail (42098119)

He added that repairs to bridges which have been damaged by lorries and buses cost around £13,000 per hit.

