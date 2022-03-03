Minor delays are expected on Suffolk roads this morning as an abnormal load is escorted through the county.

Police have said they are helping a 5.2 metre wide and six metre high load from Cambridge to Ipswich Marina, having set off at 9am.

They will be taking the load via the A1303, Newmarket High Street, the A14 and through Stowmarket on Gipping Way.

It will then be escorted via Needham Market's High Street, the B1113 to the A14, into Ipswich on the A1214.

Motorists are being advised to expect minor delays along this route.