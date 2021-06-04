There's been traffic chaos on the A14 in Suffolk today, with a broken down car and a crash causing delays to drivers across the county.

Highways England officials have reported incidents on the roads in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, while a motorist said it took them 45 minutes to drive four miles on the A14 in Newmarket earlier today, where there are ongoing roadworks.

In Ipswich, lane 1 of the A14 westbound between junctions 56 and 57 was closed following a crash.

At 1.30pm, Highways teams said the closure remained in place while the vehicles were recovered and drivers were advised to take care through the area. All lanes had reopened by 3pm.

Meanwhile, in Bury St Edmunds, a broken down car was causing delays, with lane 1 of the A14 westbound at junction 43 blocked.

Police were on the scene dealing with the incident at about 1.20pm and traffic had stopped.

By 1.30pm, that section of the road was clear again, according to the Highways teams.

And in Newmarket, a member of the public reported his journey on the A14 having taken 45 minutes to drive four miles.

Essential maintenance work, which began in March, is being carried out between junctions 33 and 37 until the end of July and it will see a new drainage system, road studs and safety barriers installed.

Areas of the road will also be resurfaced.

For more information on these roadworks near Newmarket, click here.

