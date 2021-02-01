Matt Hancock has said the country has passed a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus - with all care home residents and staff being offered a life-saving vaccine.

Speaking from Downing Street the health secretary said he was 'delighted' to announce the NHS had offered every care home with older residents, and its staff, a shot.

But Mr Hancock warned about the rise of the variant first found in South Africa after 11 cases were found in people with no previous travel history. "We need to come down on it hard and we will," said the West Suffolk MP.

Matt Hancock, health secretary and MP for West Suffolk, led the Number 10 briefing today.

"This is a stark reminder that the fight against this virus isn't over yet. Every day we're protecting more people and getting ourselves one step closer to normal life.

"But this is no time to let things slip. So let's all of us do what we must to get this virus under control"

He has ordered mass door-to-door testing of 80,000 people in parts of England in an attempt to kill off the strain. There are no reported cases of the South African variant in Suffolk.

The AstraZeneca vaccine at Newmarket's Rowley Mile racecourse. Picture by Mecha Morton

Rates of infection have been falling in Suffolk since New Year's Day, with the reproduction rate for the virus slipping below one.

And the vaccination campaign has so far been deemed a success, with more than 9.2 million doses dished out and around 17.6 per cent of the population getting the first shot.

Figures from the weekend showed that almost 600,000 people had their first vaccination on Saturday, with Sunday having seen 319,038 doses administered.

On average the UK is dishing out almost 390,000 shots a day, meaning the government is on course to meet its mid-February target of offering a vaccine to the most vulnerable.

The record numbers were helped by the opening of Suffolk's second superhub in Newmarket, following hot on the heels of Ipswich which saw its centre open on Tuesday.

And more jabs are set to be handed out in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, with the old Riverwalk School site in Chevington Close to be used as a large vaccination centre.

The East of England has some of the highest percentages of people given one dose, with 19 per cent of adults give a jab.

