A storm is set to cause travel chaos in Suffolk this evening as heavy rain and high winds batter the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England, London and the South East, with 15 millimetres of rain expected to fall in just half an hour.

Gusts of up to 55mph are also expected across the region until midnight.

Drivers have been warned to expect longer travel times, with spray and floods as well as fallen branches on the roads.

Bus and train services are also expected to be affected.

