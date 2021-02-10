Police in Suffolk are cracking down on drivers who use mobile phones this week, coinciding with a national campaign.

The #StandingUpForHangingUp campaign, which runs until Sunday, will see officers carrying out extra patrols in marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles fitted with cameras to obtain evidence to help ensure successful prosecutions.

It comes after officers in the county issued 125 Traffic Offence Reports to motorists last year for using their phones while behind the wheel.

Under legislation which came into effect in 2017, drivers found committing the offence of using a phone while driving will automatically receive six points on their driving licence and a £200 fine.

Drivers can also be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention for using their phone when behind the wheel, particularly if caught filming, watching videos or browsing the internet, for example.

Temp Chf Insp Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said the campaign aims to reduce the number of serious accidents on the county's roads.

He said: "We know the vast majority of drivers agree that it is completely unacceptable to drive a car whilst using a mobile phone, however there is still a minority who continue to put the lives of others at risk.

"Although we continue to target these offences throughout the year, these campaigns give us the opportunity to target the #Fatal4 offences which make you more likely to be involved in a collision.

"The aim to improve road safety and reduce the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"Drivers who use a mobile phone at the wheel are four times more likely to be involved in a collision, are less likely to notice or react to hazards and tend to show poor lane discipline.

"A common misconception is that a handsfree device is a safe option. Recent research suggests that this can be equally as distracting and again lead to a higher chance of being involved in a serious or fatal collision.

"We all have a responsibility to keep our roads safe and we are urging drivers to think twice and don’t answer the phone whilst driving. It is not worth the risk.”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore said seeing drivers on their phones 'horrifies' him.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore

He said: "Using a mobile phone at the wheel is reckless and costs lives, so I fully support this #StandingUpforHangingUp campaign.

"It absolutely horrifies me when I see drivers on their phones but sadly we still see it far too often.

"I implore every driver tempted to use their phone whilst behind the wheel please, do not do it. It is against the law and if you are caught you will face a fine and points on your licence but more importantly you could kill or seriously injure someone, or yourself.

He added: "I know I have said it before, but the best way to improve safety on our roads is for every driver to remember the fatal four and put your phone out of reach, belt up, watch your speed and don’t drink or take drugs if you are going to drive, that really shouldn’t be so difficult.”

