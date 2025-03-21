A family-owned truck dealership founded in Suffolk four decades ago has been named among the best performers in Europe.

Chassis Cab, headquartered in Great Blakenham, has been handed a Premium Award for Excellence.

Andy Ling, service director at Chassis Cab, picked up the award at the 2025 DAF International Dealer meeting in Faro, Portugal.

Andy Ling (4th from right) collecting Premium Award for Excellence. Picture: Chassis Cab

Handed out annually, it showed the company – founded in Bury St Edmunds in 1982 – was among the best performers in Europe due to customer satisfaction, business performance and after sales.

In addition, it was also awarded the UK Customer Satisfaction Dealer of the Year 2025 by DAF Trucks UK & Ireland.

Robert Baxter, managing director said: “These are significant awards for our business, and we are delighted to have secured them both.

DAF Customer Satisfaction Dealer of the Year 2025. Picture: Chassis Cab

“It is great recognition for the whole team.”

Mr Baxter said the team constantly evolved with market conditions and is proud of the standard of professionalism it has maintained.

He found the future of the industry ‘exciting’ due to improvements in technology and electrification.

He added: “Ongoing investment has helped us to achieve these high levels of customer service, and we are continuing to invest with the installation of a 180Kw truck charger at our Cambridge site.

“With investments such as this, we intend to keep at the forefront of truck supply in the East of England.”

Chassis Cab has bases in Addison Way, Great Blakenham; Northern Way, Bury St Edmunds; Ruffles Park, Fenstanton, Cambridgeshire and Fordham Road, Newmarket.