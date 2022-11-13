Data from Census 2021 has revealed numerous interesting facts about Suffolk and how the county has changed over the last 10 years.

Thousands of people across the area filled in the survey last year to provide data on how the population has developed.

Here are five statistics revealed in the latest datasets.

Suffolk's ageing population

Residents can get down to the bare bones of the data, virtually to single street.

According to data from the 2011 Census, the median average across Suffolk was 42. In 2021, this increased slightly to 45.

The average age in each district across the county has gone up.

West Suffolk, previously known as Forest Heath, has seen the average climb from 37 to 41, while in the district of Babergh it has jumped from 45 to 49.

Similar trends can be seen in both Mid Suffolk and the Suffolk coast, where the average has gone up from 44 and 45 to 49 in both regions retrospectively.

Data can be examined even further. For example the average of residents in the Moreton Hall area of Bury St Edmunds is 40, compared to the slightly older population of Bury West, which is 47.

The average of residents in the area of Yoxford, Wenhaston and Walberswick is one of the highest in Suffolk at 58, while wards in the south, east and west of Haverhill are among the lowest at 39.

Residents aged 65 and over

East Suffolk had the most residents aged 65 and over in the county, compared to Ipswich which had the smallest figure.

It is unsurprising that pensioners and elderly people may prefer the quieter lifestyle of the coastal region, where they make up 27.8 per cent of the overall population.

This is compared to Ipswich, where people aged over 65 make up just 16.5 per cent of the town's residents.

In Babergh, the figure stands at 26.6 per cent, while in Mid Suffolk it is 25.3 per cent.

West Suffolk had a surprisingly low figure, with residents over 65 making up just 20.8 per cent of the population.

More women than men

There are more women in four out of five of the Suffolk districts.

West Suffolk has the most even split, but there are slightly more men with a 50.1 per cent to 49.9 per cent split.

In Mid Suffolk the population is made up of 50.7 per cent of women compared to 49.3 of men, while in Ipswich it is 50.4 per cent female dominated.

The highest figures are in Babergh, where the population is 51.5 per cent female dominated. It is slightly lower in East Suffolk at 51.3 per cent.

The population of Suffolk is gradually getting older. Picture: Mark Westley

People born outside of the UK

The make-up of our population has changed dramatically over the last 10 years.

As part of Census 2021, the number of people born outside of the UK in our districts has been unveiled.

Ipswich and West Suffolk had the highest number of people born in a different country, making up 17.7 per cent and 17 per cent of the population retrospectively.

In Mid and East Suffolk, 94 per cent of the population was born in the UK, with six per cent of people born abroad.

Over in Babergh, just 5.7 per cent of the population is made of people born outside of the UK.

Are fewer people in Suffolk getting married?

The cost of getting married can put many people of getting tying knot, and that has been revealed in the new data.

For example, in West Suffolk, 49.2 per cent of the population in 2011 were either married or living in a same-sex partnership.

However, this fell to 47.7 per cent on the day of the Census in 2021.

Similar patterns can be recognised across the region.

In Mid Suffolk, the number of married people fell from 56.6 per cent to 52.6 per cent, while in East Suffolk it fell by three per cent from 52 to 49 per cent of the population.

The number of people married or living in a same-sex civil partnership has dropped from 54.6 per cent to 51.8 per cent in Babergh.

Ipswich has bucked the trend, however, with 41.3 per cent of people in the town now married, compared to 38 per cent 10 years ago.