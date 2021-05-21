Suffolk health bosses are taking 'swift action' after four more cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were identified in the county.

Three of the new cases have been linked to Needham Market, where a mobile testing unit will be set up from 9am tomorrow, with the other having been identified in Newmarket.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, urged residents not to worry but said the authority will 'act straight away' to prevent any further spread.

“I am asking for residents and workers in Needham Market to take a PCR test for Covid-19 as soon as possible," he said.

"Otherwise please keep following the national guidance, washing your hands regularly, wearing a face mask, social distancing as necessary, opening up windows when people from other households visit and take up your vaccination when offered it.

“By getting your test, you will be helping us to understand more about potential spread of this this variant of the virus, and limit any potential spread to protect yourself and your loved ones."

The test unit will be located in the Mid Suffolk District Council building car park at 131 High Street.

It will be open 9am until 6pm and appointments can be booked in advance through the gov.uk website or by calling 119.

Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms is asked to get a test in the usual way at a local test centre or using a home testing kit.

Sixteen new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Needham Market and the surrounding area in the last two weeks - a rate of 143.6 cases per 100,000 people which is double the case rate of any other Middle layer Super Output Areas (MOSA) in Suffolk.

Suffolk as a whole has recorded 71 new cases - a rate of 13.8 per 100,000 people.

The Newmarket case is being treated as a solitary case but Public Health Suffolk said it would continue to monitor the situation.

A number of people at Wattisham Flying Station have also tested positive for coronavirus.

A British Army spokesman said: "In accordance with Government guidelines they are self-isolating and contact tracing procedures have been followed. All military activity is guided by public health protocols on social distancing, hygiene and the use of PPE.”

Mr Keeble added: “I'd like to thank the staff at Wattisham Flying Station for their incredibly diligent work to clamp down on their cases so quickly, and to those personnel and their families who were asked to self-isolate, for doing so.”

