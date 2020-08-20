It's not been the most straightforward of times for GCSE students in the country, after a Government u-turn on the way in which grades were determined just days before results day.

Yet today is still an important one for thousands of youngsters in Suffolk as they receive their results , which will be based on teacher-assessed grades – meanwhile BTEC pupils will have to wait a bit longer for their results after exam board Pearson announced yesterday evening that it would be re-assessing their grades in line with A-levels and GCSEs.

We'll bring you all the latest updates we have on GCSE results from the county as we get them throughout the day.

Students across Suffolk are receiving their GCSE results today

Bury St Edmunds - Sybil Andrews Academy

The headteacher of Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds said today's GCSE results mark the end of an 'anxious period', but the achievements of students should not be forgotten.

The secondary school has not released a grade average, but said the results should be taken 'seriously' with the future of Year 11 leavers at stake.

Trenica King, headteacher, said: "We are taking it seriously on an individual student basis, but this is not the year for us to be printing what the overall results were."

Bury St Edmunds - County Upper School

Students at Bury St Edmunds ' County Upper School have spoken of their 'relief' at the Government's exams u-turn as they collected their GCSE results this morning.

Headteacher Vicky Neale said: "Today we are celebrating the year 11 of 2020.

"We're delighted that we can welcome them safely and, following on from their virtual leavers' day in June, every student is able to receive their Record of Achievement in person."

County Upper student Anna Mavroghenis (40894977)

Ixworth - SET Ixworth School

'Your teachers are best placed to help advise you'

MP for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey, has tweeted this morning wishing GCSE students good luck.

She's advising pupils who did not achieve what they wanted to speak to their teachers, who are "best placed to help advise you on next steps".

Alternatively, she suggests calling the National Careers Service helpline on 0800 100 900 or visit nationalcareers.service.gov.uk .

And Suffolk County Council has said there are "lots of resources" to help those unsure of what to do next.

'Please send us your results'

Individuals and institutions in the county have been wishing GCSE students all the best as they receive their results today.

Among them is the Ipswich -based University of Suffolk - which offers courses at a number of partner colleges in the county - who posted on Twitter asking applicants to send them their results once they have them.

One of the University of Suffolk's partner colleges, West Suffolk College, in Bury St Edmunds , has also posted on social media this morning.

The college has a dedicated phone line set up for GCSE Maths and English students to call from 9.30am to 3pm to get their results instantly - on 01284 338801.

