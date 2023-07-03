A landscape gardener has been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation for a string of offences, including defrauding his victims out of thousands of pounds.

Darren Moore, 42, of Old Warren Farm, Wimbledon, traded as Darren Moore Garden Landscaping & DIY and operated across Suffolk.

He first came to the attention of after Suffolk Trading Standards after a customer complained about his poor work in April 2022.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court, Ipswich

An investigation was launched into Moore, during which statements were taken from eight witnesses who alleged he had acted dishonestly by taking payment for his services but failing to complete the work.

The witnesses paid over £10,800 to Moore, in total – £2,900 of which was refunded to three of the customers, leaving the rest out of pocket by almost £8,000.

Concerns were also raised about the quality of work, with an independent chartered surveyor concluding that these ‘fell well below an acceptable standard’ and that ‘the amount paid by consumers for his work was completely excessive’.

Suffolk Trading Standards also discovered that Moore had failed to return all monies owed to creditors and ‘acted dishonestly’ in his communications with customers.

At a hearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 22, Darren Moore pleaded guilty to carrying out garden landscaping work for a fraudulent purpose, contrary to Section 9 of the Fraud Act 2006.

Today he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 18 months, and pay £15,309 in compensation and legal costs.

Councillor Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health and public protection, said: “I welcome the sentence delivered and am pleased that the court recognised the financial loss caused to the victims.

“Suffolk Trading Standards takes a hard line on businesses that flout the law and this case should send a message to all that rogue traders will not be tolerated in Suffolk.

“I would urge residents who are thinking of having home improvement work carried out to always obtain two or three quotes before making a decision and to never pay a trader until the job is completed to your satisfaction.”

Graham Crisp Suffolk County Council’s Head of Suffolk Trading Standards, said: “Darren Moore’s offending has sadly left a number of Suffolk residents out of pocket. I hope this sentence goes someway to provide justice to them. I would like to thank those victims who assisted with our investigation as without them, behaviour like that of Darren Moore can go unpunished.”

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a fraudulent or substandard trader should contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.