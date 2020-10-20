Heavy rain is set to batter Suffolk tomorrow, with those travelling during rush hour likely to face longer journey times.

The Met Office has warned that bus and train services will 'probably' be affected and that drivers should expect spray and flooding on the roads.

It added that flooding of homes and businesses was also possible.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place from 3am until 2pm tomorrow.

Most areas are expected to see between 10 and 15 millimetres of rain, with some due to have as much as 30 to 50 millimetres in just a few hours.

The Met Office said some areas would also experience gales.

