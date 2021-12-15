A 'loving and caring' motocross rider died following an accidental crash on a racing track.

Tommy Calcott, a 26-year-old car dealer from Chesham, died when he crashed his motorcycle on the track at Mildenhall Stadium in West Row on April 25 this year.

During an inquest today, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard Mr Calcott, an experienced rider, was knocked unconscious after being flung from his bike during a track event involving around 40 riders.

He regained consciousness, but paramedics and police observed that he began to struggle to breathe. His condition then deteriorated and, despite resuscitation attempts, he died at the scene.

An air ambulance attended the scene with plans to transport him to Addenbrooke's Hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

The inquest was told two other accidents took place on the track that day, both unrelated to Mr Calcott's crash.

The court also heard that another rider, who spotted Mr Calcott lying on the track, stopped his bike in front of him and protected him from further harm as other motocross riders continued to pass.

Following a forensic collision investigation it was deemed that the 26-year-old's motorcycle was operating safely and had no severe defects.

Investigations by Suffolk Police and West Suffolk Council also found the track itself and the practices of the marshals and officials did not contribute to Mr Calcott's death.

Toxicology reports also returned clear, meaning there were no drugs or alcohol of any kind in his system at the time.

Melanie Stacey, Mr Calcott's mother, told the court her son was an experienced motorcyclist, adding 'there wasn't anything he couldn't do on a bike'.

She said: "There wasn't anything Tommy wouldn't do to help someone. He was loved by so many people.

"I am a broken mum. I love and miss him so much."

Ms Jacqueline Devonish, area coroner, listed Mr Calcott's death as an accident, with a medical cause of death established as loss of blood due to severe chest and abdominal trauma.

