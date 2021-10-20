Rail passengers in Suffolk could face delays to train services this morning as overhead wire damage has blocked lines running from Cambridge.

National Rail has reported major disruption from Cambridge, where services connect passengers to and from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Needham Market and Ipswich.

A statement on the National Rail website at 8am said: "Damage to the overhead electric wires at Cambridge has resulted in a block of all lines.

"Trains running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

It adds that major disruption, which was first reported last night, is expected until 1pm while engineers work to repair the lines.

"Trains are currently unable to run as the power has been switched off, whilst repairs take place," the statement adds.

"This work will take considerable time, and at this time, we don't expect to provide a service until after 12.30 today."

At current, Greater Anglia services running between Ipswich and Cambridge still look as if they are going ahead, but any connecting Great Northern services between Ely and Cambridge have been cancelled until this afternoon.

Passengers have been told not to travel between Bishops Stortford and Cambridge, or between Cambridge North, Cambridge and Royston.

A statement from Greater Anglia said mutual ticket acceptance has been agreed between Greater Anglia, Thameslink/Great Northern and Cross Country routes.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption," it adds.

