Two new four-legged furry recruits will be helping to tackle crime after joining the Police Dogs Team in Suffolk .

Puppy police dogs Remus and Milo, with their respective new handlers PC Stuart Watson and PC Adam Haylock, have joined Suffolk and Norfolk Constabularies to assist the team specialising in drugs, cash and weapons searches.

The Springer Spaniels, aged just 13-weeks-old, are litter brothers and will start their journey in both counties by helping their handlers on duty and getting used to various surroundings.

Officials said the Police Dogs Team is 'crucial' for combatting and deterring crime in Suffolk.

Inspector Sally Hammerton, from Joint Protective Services, said: "We are very pleased to welcome both Remus and Milo into the police family.

"We are looking forward to watching them grow within the force as they eventually progress into drugs, weapons and cash specialist search dogs.

"Whilst we love seeing our furry friends develop specialist skills through training, we must remember those who have already dedicated their lives to the force.

"We sadly lost PD Claude earlier this year, after he had been suffering with a number of health problems. Claude was an exceptional dog and will be fondly remembered by all handlers in the section, as well as those officers and staff who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: "Keeping the Police Dogs Team up to strength is crucial for combatting and deterring crime in Suffolk.

"The skill set of the dogs and their handlers is second to none and I am delighted to welcome these two new members to the dog unit.

"I have always been very impressed with the assistance the dogs bring to the Constabulary. They play a crucial role detecting drugs and firearms or in pursuit of fugitives and I have seen their contribution at first hand.”

The puppy police dogs will begin formal training in 12 months' time.

PPD Remus will eventually join PD Hera as a crime-fighting duo and PPD Milo will join PD Loki – and officers within the dog section intend on documenting their journey and training as they both eventually become drugs/weapons and cash specialist search dogs.

It comes as both PD Billy and PD Ivan retire from their duties.

