The days leading up to Christmas look set to be a washout with forecasters issuing a yellow weather warning for torrential rain.

The Met Office issued the warning, set to start at 6am tomorrow and run for 24 hours, today and warned of heavy rain across Suffolk.

The forecaster said the heaviest rain was likely to develop during tomorrow afternoon, and warned there could be as much as 2.7 inches of rainfall.

The Met Office issued the warning, set to start at 6am tomorrow and run for 24 hours, today and warned of heavy rain across Suffolk.

The Met Office warning said: “Spells of heavy rain are expected across southern England and parts of south Wales during Wednesday and into early Thursday.

“The heaviest rain is likely to develop during Wednesday evening and continue overnight before clearing away to the southeast by Thursday morning.

“Much of the area is likely to see 20 to 40mm through this period. There is still some uncertainty in exactly where the heaviest rain will fall but there is the potential for some places to see as much as 50 to 70mm of rain.

The Met Office has said driving conditions could be difficult, with spray and flooding on roads.

“The heavy rain will be accompanied by strong north to northeasterly winds during Wednesday evening and overnight

The Met Office have warned there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

And the national weather service has said driving conditions could be difficult, with spray and flooding on roads.

Public transport could be hit, too, with the Met Office warning of the chance of delays of cancellations to train and bus services.

Hopes of a white Christmas are dashed too with the latest forecasts, with no chance of snow fall on Christmas Day anywhere across Suffolk.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk