More than 80 drink and drug drivers taken off Suffolk's roads in month-long crackdown

More than 80 drink and drug drivers were taken off Suffolk's roads last month as part of a nationwide clampdown on dangerous drivers.

Last month the county's road cops arrested 86 drivers, with 43 failing breath tests and 30 having banned drugs in their system.

Between December 1 and January 1 officers also took five people who failed to provide a specimen into custody, and eight people were arrested for being unfit to drive through drink and drugs.

More than 80 drink and drug drivers were taken off Suffolk's road last month as part of a nationwide clampdown on dangerous drivers.

The number is a drop on 2019's campaign - which saw 170 arrested - after work Christmas parties were cancelled and New Year drinks wiped off the calendar as the coronavirus rates exploded and the nation was plunged back into lockdown.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, said he was pleased at the fall in numbers but that it was 'just a pity it has taken a pandemic to enable this'.

"Unlike many of us who are able to protect ourselves by staying at home, Suffolk Constabulary officers are on duty as usual, putting themselves at increased risk to keep us safe.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, said he was pleased at the fall in numbers but that it was 'just a pity it has taken a pandemic to enable this'.

"Our roads policing officers continue to patrol the county’s roads so please remember if you break the law there is a good chance you will get caught - it’s just not worth the risk," he said.

And Temporary Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team warned that the pandemic was not an opportunity to break the law.

"Our officers are still out as usual and will be enforcing the fatal four causes of deaths and serious injuries on the roads," he said.

"Expect to be dealt with appropriately if you are caught drink/drug driving; speeding; using a mobile phone; or not wearing a seatbelt. The risks are not worth it – you could lose your licence, be arrested, or - in the worst scenario of all - kill someone.”

The month-long clampdown was a UK-wide operation led by the National Police Chiefs' Council. It saw officers carrying out roadside checks at all hours, as well as intelligence-led enforcement.

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk