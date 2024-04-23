A Suffolk MP’s bill for widespread disability screening has taken its first step.

Matt Hancock, who represents the West Suffolk constituency as an Independent, stood in the House of Commons this afternoon to present a bill aiming to ensure screening for several conditions in primary school.

If put into law, the bill could see neurodivergent children diagnosed as early as their first year in education.

Matt Hancock delivering the bill to the Speaker. Picture: ParliamentTV

He said: “I stand here in this Parliament to represent all those who need a different type of support because their brains work differently.

“Society now recognises neurodiversity more than it ever had — [the bill] is one important step to get everyone the education they deserve.”

Mr Hancock’s appearance in the Commons this afternoon marked the first reading of the bill, a formality which takes place without a debate.

Matt Hancock Meeting With Campaigners. Cllr Sam Murray Pictured Bottom Left. Picture: Matt Hancock

During his speech, the former health secretary said his proposals, which would also see teacher training strengthened, had been informed by his own experience in hiding his dyslexia.

He added: “It’s only if you measure these things and find out how each individual child’s brain works that you can then best get the tailored support.

“If people don’t know that they have such a condition they will not be empowered to do what’s necessary to make the most of these extra skills.”

Although Mr Hancock acknowledged many might be discouraged about the price tag associated with the initial spending to put these measures in place, he argued there would be significant long-term savings in both the justice and health systems.

This argument was shared by Ipswich and county councillor, Sam Murray, who is on the waiting list for diagnosis herself.

She said: “It’s not about the label — on a personal level if I understood why I’m the way I am as a child, it maybe would’ve meant that I would’ve liked myself a bit more than I did.

“We talk about neurodiversity as if it’s this really bad thing when we know that those people are incredible in the creative world and other sectors.”

Cllr Murray, who sat in the public gallery alongside a group of activists, warned there would also be several roadblocks outside of the bill’s price tag, including who gets held accountable, how the measures can be put into practice, and whether services would be large enough to avoid a bottleneck.

Nevertheless, she said she was hopeful the bill would gain cross-party support and welcomed the discussion around the issue.

Cllr Murray added: “There’s optimism that people are talking about the importance of early screening and are starting to see the problem.

“Sitting up in the public gallery, we all just felt quite emotional watching his speech because this could potentially be the start of something really important for children.”

The bill is set to have its second reading, when its principles will be debated, On June 21.