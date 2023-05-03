A parasite which can cause serious health problems in dogs is spreading across the UK.

A total of 16 cases of lungworm have been reported in Suffolk according to the online pet magazine My Pet and I.

This includes nine in Kentford near Newmarket, two in Haverhill, two in Ipswich, one in Newmarket and one in Diss.

The map from My Pet & I shows 96 reported cases within a 50 mile radius of Bury St Edmunds. Picture: My Pet & I

A wider search of a 50 mile radius around Bury St Edmunds shows 96 reported cases.

Lungworm, also known as angiostrongylus vasorum, is a parasitic worm which can be fatal to dogs if left untreated and it is spread from larvae carried on slugs and snails.

Dogs can become infected when they eat infected molluscs or by rummaging through undergrowth, eating grass or drinking from puddles or outdoor water bowls.

If left untreated, lungworm could be fatal to dogs. Photo: iStock

Foxes can also become infected which means the parasite is steadily spreading across the country.

The symptoms of lungworm can be difficult to spot however the common signs are lethargy, seizures, breathing problems, vomiting or diarrhoea and poor blood clotting.

A treatment for lungworm is widely available at vet practices around the country and pet owners who believe their dog may be infected are being urged to book a veterinary appointment immediately.

A regular monthly worming regime available from your vet is being suggested as the best way to prevent lungworm cases - however not all wormers are effective so speaking to your vet about a suitable product is advised.