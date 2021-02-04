Have you ever dreamt of running your own pub and being the one serving pints to punters?

Your dream could become a reality, with 11 pubs currently on the market in Suffolk, one going for as little as £7,000.

The Salutation Inn, known as 'The Sally' to regulars in Ipswich, is looking for a new tenant to take up the newly renovated pub.

The Salutation Inn in Ipswich could be yours for an upfront cost of just £6,750. Picture: Google Maps

Complete with a fully stocked bar, commercial kitchen and beer garden, the pub is located in Carr Street, just a stone's throw from the Regent Theatre which is the biggest of its kind in East Anglia.

The pub could be yours for an ingoing cost of just £6,750 and an annual rent of £25,515.

The Horse and Groom, in Sudbury's East Street, is another town centre pub in need of a tenant.

The Horse and Groom in Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

The building features an L-shaped bar and separate pool room. The pub is currently wet-led but there is a kitchen on the site.

There is a minimum ingoing cost of £8,000 and a rent of £10,000.

A pub in Exning, two miles from Newmarket, is also on the market for a bargain price of £10,000 and a rent of £22,037.

The Wheatsheaf, in Chapel Street, has recently be redecorated and has a bar, snug area and dining area.

The Wheatsheaf in Exning. Picture: Mecha Morton

There are five letting rooms which are all en-suite, and the pub also boasts a large back garden and front patio area.

The Tramway Hotel, located on the beach front in Pakefield, near Lowestoft, can be snapped up for just £10,500.

The large pub comprises a bar, lounge, kitchen, dining area and space for games. There are also three en-suite letting rooms and a beer garden.

The Tramway Hotel in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

A prospective tenant will pay an annual rent of £26,000.

A tenant is also needed for The Kings Head in Beck Row, which both a successful pub and food business.

The Kings Head in Beck Row. Picture: Mecha Morton

The pub, which is near RAF Mildenhall, has a main bar, trade kitchen and games area.

A large garden also allows for events and barbeques during the summer months.

The pub is available for a minimum ingoing cost of £11,000 and a rent of £19,500.

Stowmarket's Trowel & Hammer Inn is looking for a tenant who can take it on as a pub, live music venue and wedding location.

The Trowel and Hammer. Picture: Mecha Morton

The quirky pub, in Mill Road, dates back to the 16th century and has a selection of oak beams, traditional décor and inglenook fireplaces.

It has a traditional bar, seating for more than 100 covers and a fully equipped kitchen.

It can be yours for an ingoing cost of £12,750 and an annual rent of £27,000.

The Lady of the Lake pub in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, is also up for grabs for an upfront cost of £13,250 and rent of £29,000.

The Lady of the Lake in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

The pub is split into two areas, one of which is for social drinking and games and the other for private functions and live music.

The main bar is split over two areas and the pub also has a beer garden with picnic seating and a covered patio.

The Three Kings in Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds, is on the market for a slightly higher price of £52,625.

The Three Kings in Fornham All Saints. Picture: Mecha Morton

The pub has a main bar with a single servery, carvery unit and separate dining room. It also has a conservatory and courtyard.

West Suffolk Crematorium is nearby and the pub's function room is often used for wakes.

Letting rooms are located in a separate block and allow for any tenant to offer a bed and breakfast service.

The annual rent for the pub is £55,000.

The Bell Hotel in Clare. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Bell Hotel in Clare is available to lease for an ingoing cost of £118,795 and rent of £45,000.

It offers three income streams - food, drink and accommodation - as well as conference and banqueting facilities for up to 60 people.

The town centre pub normally benefits from heavy footfall and, with fifteen letting rooms, is also popular with tourists and visitors.

The Crown, in Stowmarket, is on sale for £225,000 and is currently open to offers.

The Crown in Stowmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

The corner pub is wet-led and has in the past been used primarily as a live music venue.

Private accommodation details for the landlord are to be confirmed.

The Dolphin Hotel in Felixstowe is the most expensive pub on the market, with an asking price of £550,000.

The Dolphin Hotel in Felixstowe is up for sale. Picture: Google Maps

Suffolk's most southerly pub, The Dolphin is close to Felixstowe's railway station and seaside.

It has 12 letting rooms as well as its bar and kitchen area and beer garden.

