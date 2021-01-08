SuffolkNews Podcast: Covid-19 vaccine rollout get underway in Suffolk
Published: 15:18, 08 January 2021
| Updated: 15:23, 08 January 2021
Facilities have been made available across Suffolk to administer the Covid vaccine.
In today's podcast, hear about the hospitals giving out the jab and the vaccination hubs that have been set up.
Also, West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock talks about the timing of Lockdown 3.
Plus we catch up with Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler as they look to return to action after almost a month without a game.
All Suffolk NewsBecclesBury St EdmundsCoronavirusFelixstoweHaverhillIpswichKesgraveLowestoftMildenhallNewmarketNews PodcastsStowmarketSudburyWoodbridge Suffolk News Reporter