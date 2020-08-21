Pupils across the county received their GCSE results this week, following weeks of confusion from the government.

Panto lovers will be upset as two more productions are cancelled amid social distancing concerns.

And, find out which creature a family from Easton found hiding in their piano - yes you did read that correctly.

Oliver Kemp is joined by senior digital reporter Rebekah Chilvers to talk through this week's top stories.

Also joining them is Ipswich Town columnist Joey Sadler, to talk predictions for the upcoming season.