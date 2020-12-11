SuffolkNews Podcast: Hospital site revealed, work by mystery artist goes up for auction and the latest on Ipswich Town
Published: 14:12, 11 December 2020
| Updated: 14:14, 11 December 2020
In this week's SuffolkNews Podcast, hear of the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in the county.
Also, the site of the new West Suffolk Hospital has been revealed.
Meanwhile, a Newmarket restaurant has been plagued with abuse and vandalism and a painting by a mystery artist is going under the hammer to raise much needed funds for zoos.
And if that wasn't enough - a bit of Hollywood has come to the county.
Finally, of course, Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler looks ahead to this weekend's game.
