Podcast: Lockdown 2 gets underway and woman's incredible swimming challenge during breast cancer battle
Published: 12:50, 06 November 2020
| Updated: 12:56, 06 November 2020
The second national lockdown to try and reduce the spread of coronavirus is underway - find out what Suffolk MPs, the police, bar owners and business bosses have had to say about it.
You can also hear from an incredible lady from Woodbridge who has raised thousands for charity while waiting for cancer treatment.
Plus we look ahead to a big weekend in the FA Cup for Ipswich Town.
