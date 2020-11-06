The second national lockdown to try and reduce the spread of coronavirus is underway - find out what Suffolk MPs, the police, bar owners and business bosses have had to say about it.

You can also hear from an incredible lady from Woodbridge who has raised thousands for charity while waiting for cancer treatment.

Listen to our podcast in which we talk all things Lockdown 2 and we talk to an Ipswich woman who swam the length of the channel and back. (43020925)

Plus we look ahead to a big weekend in the FA Cup for Ipswich Town.