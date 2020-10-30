Hear about the fascinating history unearthed by builders during a town house renovation, and the former Ipswich teacher inspired by her students to open an eco-friendly shop in Woodbridge.

Rhoda Morrison joins Oliver Kemp on the podcast as they also discuss the news that a local coronavirus alert has been issued for a Bury St Edmunds estate, which has recorded the highest number of new cases out of all Suffolk neighbourhoods.

Also in today's episode, a mum from Lowestoft who found her vehicles doused in paint in a targeted attack who says she's been left 'shocked and scared' by the incident.

And we hear more about the county's response to Marcus Rashford's campaign to feed children during the school holidays, after the Government voted against a motion to extend free school meals during half term.

As always, we get Ipswich Town columnist Joey Sadler's views on the latest news from the Blues.

