Suffolk is facing a miserable three days of wet and windy weather as Storm Alex hits the county.

Rain is set to lash down throughout today and the weekend, with weather warnings in force until Sunday.

Today, the Met Office is warning of potential flooding in western and central areas of Suffolk as a result of the band of heavy rain heading north from France.

Suffolk is facing a miserable three days of wet and windy weather as Storm Alex hits the county.

The drab weather is forecast to linger all day, with rain refusing to relent as we head into tomorrow.

Wind gusts of up to 65mph are forecast for coastal areas, bringing with it large waves.

Come the weekend, another low-pressure system moves towards the UK - resulting in rain and strong winds.

Yellow weather warnings will cover the entire county for both Saturday and Sunday.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Steve Ramsdale said: "As the strong winds and rain associated with Storm Alex clear away from Britain later on Friday, another low-pressure system moves towards the UK from the east bringing further very heavy rain and strong winds to many over the weekend."

The Environment Agency said: "Heavy rain will bring the potential for surface water flooding and perhaps some river flooding across the south of England on Friday.

"More widespread and persistent heavy rain across much of England will bring the potential for further river and surface water flooding over the weekend.

"We urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive though flood water, it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

The Met Office warns road, rail, air and ferry transport could be delayed and there is the risk of short power cuts.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk