Thousands of crimes are reported to police in Suffolk each month, including anti-social behaviour, burglary and violent offences.

Figures collated by SuffolkNews reveal some of the most dangerous areas in the county, based on the number of crimes reported in the latest month which has data available – June.

Below you can search for your street to find out if Suffolk Police have logged any crimes in your neighbourhood, and we also reveal how many crimes have been reported in some of the county's biggest towns.

In June, there were 1,298 crimes reported in Ipswich, with the ward of Alexandra totalling the most crimes in the town with 267 crimes, 110 of which were violence and sexual offences.

Alexandra was followed by Westgate and St. Margaret's with 141 reported crimes, Stoke Park and Sprites with 118 and Gipping as well as Gainsborough and Holywells on 111.

Bury St Edmunds saw a total of 509 crimes recorded - 225 of them in the north of the town, 179 in the south of the town, 80 in the rural north, and 25 in the rural south.

Figures collated by SuffolkNews means you can search for your street to find out if Suffolk Police has logged any crimes in your neighbourhood. Picture: iStock

Police data shows in June, there were 249 crimes reported in Haverhill, 169 reported in Sudbury, 124 in Newmarket, 71 in Mildenhall, and also 111 in Felixstowe.