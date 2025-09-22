Thousands of crimes are reported to police in Suffolk each month, including anti-social behaviour, burglary and violent offences.

Figures collated by SuffolkNews reveal some of the most dangerous areas in the county, based on the number of crimes reported in the latest month which has data available – July.

Below you can search for your street to find out if Suffolk Police have logged any crimes in your neighbourhood, and we also reveal how many crimes have been reported in some of the county's biggest towns.

In July, there were 1,450 crimes reported in Ipswich, with the ward of Alexandra having the most crimes in the town with 280, 94 of which were violence and sexual offences.

Alexandra was followed by Westgate and St. Margaret's, with 204 reported crimes, Gainsborough and Holywells on 137, and Gipping on 129.

Bury St Edmunds had a total of 372 crimes recorded - 180 of them in the north of the town, 111 in the south, 64 in the rural north and 40 in the rural south.

Figures collated by SuffolkNews means you can search for your street to find out if Suffolk Police has logged any crimes in your neighbourhood. Picture: iStock

Police data shows in July, there were also 263 crimes reported in Haverhill and 150 in Sudbury.

In Newmarket, there were 164 crimes reported, with 83 reported in Mildenhall, 165 in Stowmarket, and 150 in Felixstowe.