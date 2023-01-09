Staff at eight Suffolk GPs have celebrated and are 'really proud' to have been awarded good ratings in recent inspections.

Leadership for Suffolk Primary Care, which owns GPs in Ipswich, Stowmarket, Newmarket, Felixstowe, among others, was praised as outstanding when the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited them in September and October last year.

The watchdog found there was ‘compassionate, inclusive and effective leadership at all levels’ and praised innovation in the way the surgeries were run, with objectives and plans being challenging but achievable.

Staff at Haven Health in Felixstowe celebrating the results. Picture: Suffolk Primary Care

Strong teamwork and collaboration in place across the partnership was also noted, as was staff’s focus to improve care for patients.

Engagement with staff and service users was also praised.

No regulation breaches were found at any of the eight surgeries, but inspectors noted the provider should continue to monitor and improve systems to prescribe medication, as well as the coding of medical records, while continuing to review its backlog to ensure patients are seen in a timely manner.

Oakfield Surgery in Newmarket is also run by the partnership. Picture: Suffolk Primary Care

Other concerns flagged include monitoring both child immunisation and cervical screenings to ensure as many people as possible make use of them.

The GPs reviewed were:

Brandon Medical Practice

Combs Ford Surgery in Stowmarket

Debenham Group Practice in Stowmarket

Derby Road Practice in Ipswich

Haven Health in Felixstowe

Howard House Surgery in Felixstowe

Oakfield Surgery in Newmarket

Stowhealth in Stowmarket

Inspectors said: “Governance arrangements were proactively reviewed and reflected best practice.

“A systematic approach was taken to work with the other practices within the group, the local primary care network and the provider to improve care outcomes.

Pinewood Surgery, part of Derby Road Practice, in Ipswich was also rated good. Picture: Suffolk Primary Care

“There was a demonstrated commitment to best practice performance and risk management systems and processes. The provider and practice reviewed how they functioned and ensured that staff at all levels had the skills and knowledge to manage those systems and processes effectively.

“Problems were also identified and addressed quickly and openly.”

Outside of leadership, the CQC review determined if services were safe, effective, caring and catered to people's needs.

For these criteria, each practice was rated good.

Staff at Stowhealth in Stowmarket celebrating the results. Picture: Suffolk Primary Care

Suffolk Primary Care looks after around 120,000 patients.

There are 28 GPs partnered, and around 500 staff total hired by the firm.

It runs nine GPs in total. Cardinal Medical Practice, also in Ipswich, was rated as requires improvement in an inspection in April 2022.

Dr Nick Raynor, the chairman of Suffolk Primary Care and a GP in Newmarket, said the partnership was thrilled with the results of the inspections, but warned it will not lead to the teams becoming complacent.

He added: “These ratings are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, and reflect their ongoing commitment to doing their very best for patients and their carers.

“The skills and experience highlighted by the inspectors will be vitally important as we continue to rise to the many challenges currently facing GP practices, and ways to manage increasing demand.

"We will strive for further improvement over the coming months so that we can make sure our patients and their families continue to receive the highest quality care at the right time.”