Storm Darcy has brought part of Suffolk's vaccination campaign to a grinding halt, closing centres across the county.

Clinics at Debenham Community Centre, Haverhill's EpiCentre, the former Riverwalk School site in Bury St Edmunds, The Mix in Stowmarket, Trinity Park in Ipswich, and Woodbridge Community Hall will be closed for the rest of today as snow continues to cause chaos in the county.

As well as these centres Gainsborough's will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and opening on Thursday and Friday. If your vaccination centre is not on the list, it should be open.

Newmarket Racecourse will be running as scheduled and all vaccination sites at GP surgeries are set to go-ahead as planned.

The closures come as Suffolk has been hit by Storm Darcy, which saw East Anglia suffering from bitterly cold temperatures and snow, and today the the MetOffice has extended a weather warning until Wednesday with the forecaster warning of 'frequent snow showers' across the county until then.

On Saturday the UK was dishing out almost 1,000 coronavirus-busting shots a minute, and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was confident all over 50s will be vaccinated by May.

He told LBC the rollout of the vaccine was 'progressing at pace' and said he was 'confident' that the top nine priority groups would have been given their vaccines on target.

As of Friday, 11,465,210 people across the UK had received their first dose of the vaccine, with 510,057 having had their second dose.

