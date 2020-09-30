Suffolk Show 2021 is cancelled due to coronavirus 'uncertainty'

Organisers of the Suffolk Show have cancelled next year's event due to 'uncertainty' surrounding coronavirus.

The Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA) said the next Suffolk Show will take place in 2022 in an 'extraordinarily difficult decision'.

It is planning a series of 'smaller focussed events such as equine and livestock shows' next year.

The Suffolk Show attracts thousands of people across two days

A joint statement from David Nunn, SAA chairman; Bruce Kerr, SAA Suffolk Show director and Phillip Ainsworth, SAA chief executive, said the committee responsible for putting on the event, which attracted more than 90,000 visitors in 2019, met several times to consider whether it would be possible to put on a Show next year.

"The conclusion reached, with so much uncertainty over the coming months, reinforced by the latest government guidelines, was that putting on the Show we all wished for, set against the risks of it being allowed to happen in the way we would intend, led to the decision to cancel the 2021 event with immediate effect," they said.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult decision to take but we felt it right at this particular time, in order to create clarity sooner rather than later and further reduce any potential health and safety, reputational and financial risks to the Association.

"Whilst recognising this is hugely disappointing for so many, we do feel that over the course of 2021, we can put on activities central to our core purpose and to this end are planning a series of smaller focussed events such as equine and livestock shows."

