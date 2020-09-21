Thousands of crimes are reported to police in Suffolk each month, including anti-social behaviour, burglary and violent offences – but where are the worst hotspots for recorded crimes in the county?

Figures collated by Suffolk News reveal the 10 most dangerous areas in Suffolk, based on the number of crimes reported.

Listed below are the 10 locations with the highest number of crimes reported to the police in July this year – the most recent available figures.

The range in crime statistics across the 18 policing neighbourhoods in Suffolk is huge, with hundreds of reports in some areas within the month but fewer than 100 in others.

These are the areas in Suffolk which saw the most number of crimes reported in July:

1. Lowestoft - 815 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Old Market Street and on or near Victoria Terrace. There were 12 crimes reported to police in these locations in July.

Violence and sexual offences = 285

Anti-social behaviour = 179

Criminal damage and arson = 104

Public order = 86

Other theft = 63

Vehicle crime = 20

Burglary = 15

Drugs = 14

Shoplifting = 14

Bicycle theft = 13

Other crime = 11

Possession of weapons = 5

Theft from the person = 4

Robbery = 2

2. Ipswich West - 685 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Downside Close. A total of 13 crimes were reported in this area in July, including 8 cases of violence and sexual offences and 4 of criminal damage and arson.

Violence and sexual offences = 253

Anti-social behaviour = 116

Public order = 80

Criminal damage and arson = 61

Shoplifting = 51

Other theft = 33

Burglary = 21

Drugs = 19

Vehicle crime = 19

Other crime = 13

Bicycle theft = 10

Robbery = 5

Possession of weapons = 4

3. Bury St Edmunds - 534 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Angel Hill, on or near Beetons Way, on or near Hospital Road. At each of these locations, 12 crimes were reported during the month.

Violence and sexual offences = 206

Anti-social behaviour = 116

Public order = 56

Criminal damage and arson = 37

Other theft = 28

Vehicle crime = 23

Shoplifting = 20

Burglary = 14

Drugs = 10

Other crime = 10

Possession of weapons = 8

Bicycle theft = 3

Theft from the person = 3

4. Ipswich Central - 530 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Dogs Head Street. During July, there were 18 crime reports for this location, including 6 incidents of shoplifting and 5 of anti-social behaviour.

Violence and sexual offences = 145

Anti-social behaviour = 106

Public order = 70

Criminal damage and arson = 47

Shoplifting = 32

Drugs = 27

Other theft = 25

Vehicle crime = 20

Burglary = 17

Bicycle theft = 16

Other crime = 9

Robbery = 7

Theft from the person = 6

Possession of weapons = 3

5. Ipswich East - 507 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Lattice Avenue. There were 50 crime reports in this location, which is in the vicinity of Ipswich Hospital.

Violence and sexual offences = 236

Anti-social behaviour = 64

Criminal damage and arson = 53

Public order = 49

Other theft = 27

Vehicle crime = 25

Shoplifting = 21

Burglary = 9

Drugs = 7

Other crime = 7

Bicycle theft = 6

Possession of weapons = 1

Robbery = 1

Theft from the person = 1

6. Sudbury - 400 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near King Street. In July, there were 15 crime reports in this area.

Violence and sexual offences = 129

Anti-social behaviour = 103

Criminal damage and arson = 42

Public order = 41

Other theft = 22

Burglary = 16

Drugs = 16

Vehicle crime = 11

Shoplifting = 8

Bicycle theft = 4

Other crime = 4

Robbery = 2

Possession of weapons = 1

Theft from the person = 1

7. Haverhill - 368 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Pipers Close. The police received 9 crime reports for this area in July.

Violence and sexual offences = 128

Anti-social behaviour = 63

Vehicle crime = 54

Criminal damage and arson = 29

Public order = 25

Burglary = 15

Other crime = 15

Other theft = 14

Drugs = 12

Shoplifting = 6

Possession of weapons =4

Theft from the person = 2

Bicycle theft = 1

8. Stowmarket - 352 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Hill Rise. During July, there were 13 crime reports made for this location.

Violence and sexual offences = 133

Anti-social behaviour = 81

Public order = 33

Criminal damage and arson = 31

Other theft = 25

Burglary = 16

Drugs = 8

Shoplifting = 8

Other crime = 7

Vehicle crime = 3

Bicycle theft = 2

Robbery = 2

Theft from the person = 2

Possession of weapons = 1

9. Woodbridge - 269 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Main Road. A total of 8 crimes were reported in this area in July, including 7 cases of violence and sexual offences and one incident of anti-social behaviour.

Violence and sexual offences = 91

Anti-social behaviour = 57

Criminal damage and arson = 31

Other theft = 22

Burglary = 20

Public order = 14

Other crime = 9

Vehicle crime = 8

Shoplifting = 7

Drugs = 5

Possession of weapons = 2

Bicycle theft = 1

Robbery = 1

Theft from the person = 1

10. Hadleigh - 235 crime reports

Worst street in the neighbourhood: On or near Stella Maris. A total of 13 crimes were reported in this location in July.

Anti-social behaviour = 76

Violence and sexual offences = 71

Public order = 22

Criminal damage and arson = 15

Other theft = 13

Vehicle crime = 10

Burglary = 9

Shoplifting = 8

Other crime = 6

Drugs = 3

Bicycle theft = 1

Robbery = 1

