The lovable Suffolk cats searching for a new home

Welcoming a cat into your home is a life-changing decision but also the most rewarding thing to do.

Many cats are desperate to be given a chance and find a home they can call their own.

RSPCA Suffolk has provided profiles of four felines looking for a new family.

Name: Misty

Misty is eight months old. Picture: RSPCA Suffolk

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Age: Eight months

Misty came into the RSPCA centre care after her previous owner could no longer care for her.

When first at the centre, Misty was very worried about her new environment and friends and did take a little while to build up some confidence.

Since being with us and getting to the know the team, Misty has started to venture out of the safety of her igloo and greets us for some fuss and attention.

Misty is looking for a quiet household which has the time and patience she needs to find her paws and show her true loving character.

Do you have the right home for this little girl ?

Name: Maggie

Maggie enjoys interactions at her own pace. Picture: RSPCA Suffolk

Breed: Crossbreed

Age: Eight years old

Maggie came to the centre after not getting on with the new baby in the home.

Maggie is looking for an experienced owner who understands cat body language.

She can be sweet and affectionate when she wants to be but this must be on her own terms.

This beautiful girl in the cattery appears to be a bit more independent than dependant when it comes to being around her humans, but does enjoy interactions at her own pace.

Maggie will benefit in the home to be taught that being groomed is not always a bad thing as her coat does require some maintenance.

Do you have the right knowledge and environment for this girl to feel comfortable and happy?

Name: Fabio

Fabio, around six years old, came into the centre after not getting on with other animals at her previous home. Picture: RSPCA Suffolk

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Age: About three years old

Fabio came into the centre after not getting on with the other animals in her previous home.

Fabio can be sweet and affectionate, but it is definitely on her own terms. This cheeky girl is a good mix of dependant and independent, and if given her space, she is well behaved.

She is looking for an experienced home which understands the best way to interact with cats and what their body language is wanting to tell us.

Do you have the knowledge and experience that Fabio needs to be comfortable?

Name: Hugo

Hugo is a six-year-old domestic short-haired cat. Picture: RSPCA Suffolk

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Age: Six years old

Hugo came into the centre after having behavioural problems in the home.

Hugo is a super sweet and affectionate boy who loves having people around him and getting as much fuss as he possibly can. He does have a facial deformity but this does not affect his quality of life - if anything we think this adds to his brilliant character.

Unfortunately, Hugo is also a very sensitive soul who finds certain things in this world scary. Hugo's response to these scary things involves him toileting in inappropriate places as he feels the need to defend himself.

When Hugo was first at the centre, he had a few accidents, but since settling in with us, he is using his tray more frequently and we're hopeful this will continue to improve.

To help him in the cattery, we use Feliway in his pen and also give him a supplement in his food, which helps with bladder health and anxiety (the branch will help with the cost of these supplements).

Hugo is looking for an experienced, patient and kind owner who will give him the time he needs to feel settled and safe in his new home and make adjustments to ensure all his needs and wants are met.

If you have any questions about Hugo and the life he needs and deserves, please call the centre to talk to a member of the cat team to discuss him in more detail.

Are you the right person to give this guy his second chance?

If you are interested in a particular animal, email the RSPCA at info@rspca-suffolkcentral.org.uk