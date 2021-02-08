Temperatures in Suffolk have plunged to below zero as Storm Darcy continues to bite, making the county colder than cities famed for their harsh winters.

Across the county temperatures dropped to as low as -3C last night and, with the wind chill factor taken into account, it felt like the mercury plummeted to almost -10C.

Cities like Reykjavik, Boston, and Copenhagen were warmer than those in Suffolk yesterday, which fell as Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket suffered from the Baltic storm.

Glasgow, famed for its wet weather and harsh temperatures, was a warm 1C last night, with temperatures hovering around that point today.

In Reykjavik, Iceland, it was positively toasty with the mercury yesterday hitting a tropical 2C. And forecasters have predicted temperatures as high as 5C for the rest of the week.

Boston, in the United States, had temperatures as high at 3C. The city, which is well known for its severe winters, at one point last night was warmer than Suffolk at -2C. But its soon a return to normal with temperatures predicted to plunge below -10C.

And in Copenhagen, Denmark, temperatures at around 6pm yesterday rocketed from -4C to -2C, one degree warmer than in Ipswich.

There will be no let up to the freezing weather conditions with the Met Office extending their snow warning into the middle of this week.

In Suffolk forecasters have predicted that snow will become more showery, with further accumulations and drifting. Tonight further snow showers will move west across the region, with icy conditions set to see temperatures drop back down to -3C.

