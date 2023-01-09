Hundreds of families in Suffolk have been kept warm and fed thanks to the efforts of one man and his team of volunteers.

James Anderson, from Burnley, Lancashire, has been working for free to help those less fortunate across the UK for nearly six years.

In that time he has helped at least 450 households in the county, in places like Newmarket and Brandon, including more than 200 in Ipswich alone.

James Anderson is the founder of Depher, which he set up in 2017. Picture supplied.

A plumber by trade, he set up a community interest company in 2017 after hearing about an elderly man who was scammed, with a mission to help the vulnerable with maintenance work.

Disability and Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair (Depher), started to provide free plumbing work to those who could not afford it.

However, since the pandemic, as the cost-of-living continues to spiral, it has branched out, and has since started providing bundles of food, or paying for gas and electricity, and even children's toys, to those living in poverty.

A family in #Ipswich really struggling 😪

They have now been given a donation for Gas and electricity with a food delivery will arrive tomorrow.



Fighting the #CostOfLivingCrises and #poverty together ❤️ https://t.co/xg0Wllt8Om https://t.co/pXlP2K0fLR pic.twitter.com/iUge84zBAv — Depher cic uk - James 🫂 Anderson (@Depheruk) December 28, 2022

Depher has raised over £1.2 million since its founding, and works with thousands across the country, alongside businesses.

Mr Anderson said he is trying to register Depher as a charity, and hopes to be present in ‘every town in the UK’.

With this winter being more difficult for some, he made several donations so families could be warm or eat on Christmas day.

His last package to Ipswich was on December 28.

He told SuffolkNews: “Something needs to be done for those struggling. I recently encountered someone who went without heating for 15 years, and hot water for three.

“I feel there’s still a stigma where people aren’t allowed to talk about their problems, or may be too proud, and we’re trying to tackle this.

“I hope that, with a little bit of aid, we can help push people out of poverty, out of the grip of debtors or away from a life of crime.”

Depher receives hundreds of emails a day from people.

These are filtered, and checks are made to ensure only people who really need aid receive it.

Checks also help determine any care needed for people, such as dietary requirements, potential allergies, or health issues.

Mr Anderson said there is a limit on how much is spent per family.

Typically, between £20 and £80 will be spent on gas and electricity, while £80 to £200 will be spent on food.

Plumbing jobs in the local area are handled by the firm itself, but contractors will be brought in if further afield, with the company footing the bill.

The money is raised through various means, from a GoFundMe, to donations from businesses.

Mr Anderson said NextEnergy recently donated £40,000 to the firm, and the BBC reported that Hugh Grant even chipped in.

He said the Government is doing very little to help those going hungry.

Me Anderson added: “People need to understand that they don’t have to be alone when choosing between eating or heating.

“We’re very happy with how things have been going and the response from people – it’s only up from here.”