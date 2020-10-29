Residents across Suffolk have been urged to follow coronavirus guidance this Halloween weekend to keep the county out of lockdown after a large increase in cases.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the county rose by 495 per cent this month, from 8.01 on September 24 to 47.68 on October 21.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk's director of public health, urged anyone who is considering trick or treating or attending events to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.

Children in Suffolk will still be able to trick or treat this year but must follow coronavirus restrictions, the Government has said.

"This year we can still have fun, but we must take a step back and think about what is safe to do. The rules that keep us safe from Covid-19 every day apply just as much at Hallowe’en," he said.

“There is a balance between protecting each other from the spread of the coronavirus, while still letting youngsters enjoy themselves."

It comes after the Government announced that trick or treating would still be allowed in tier one areas - of which Suffolk is one - as long as they follow restrictions and do not enter others' homes.

Children have been advised to wash their hands after receiving sweets from other households.

It said that groups of no more than six are allowed to trick or treat together and that all those taking part should wear face coverings.

Children have also been advised to wash their hands after receiving sweets from other households and to not share sweets with other youngsters.

Mr Keeble added: “We are all striving to keep Suffolk out of lockdown measures, and the way we celebrate Hallowe’en – and how we mark forthcoming events like Bonfire Night and Remembrance Sunday – will have an impact on this.”

For ideas on how to celebrate Halloween at home, click here.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk