Businesses across Suffolk have been named and shamed by the government for underpaying staff.

A total of six firms in Ipswich, Haverhill, Brandon and Wickhambrook — including a cleaning company, a garage and convenience stores — were found to have breached National Minimum Wage laws following investigations by HMRC between 2015 and 2022.

The businesses, which faced financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of their underpayment, have since handed over the cash they owed staff.

Dickens News & Off Licence in Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps

In Suffolk, a total of 29 employees were affected and £17,369.46 was repaid.

Justin Madders, Minister for Employment Rights, said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.”

The largest repayment came from Start Afresh Cleaning Limited in Ipswich, which left 15 employees out of pocket between 2018 and 2021. The company was required to repay a total of £7,630.05 — working out to £508.67 per worker.

Robbies in Haverhill. Picture: Google Maps

Brandon-based car distribution specialist P McCarthy Limited underpaid nine workers a combined total of £2,108.75, while Salon IPS Ltd in Ipswich repaid £2,189.12 to a single employee.

At Robbies garage in Haverhill, one employee was owed £3,702.8 and Dickens News & Off Licence in Ipswich was required to repay £1,008.83 to two workers — £503.42 each.

Wickhambrook Stores Limited was also found to have underpaid one member of staff, repaying a total of £729.88.

Wickhambrook Stores Limited. Picture: Google Maps

Across the UK, 518 businesses were found to have failed to pay their workers more than £7.4 million in a breach of the National Minimum Wage law, leaving almost 60,000 people out of pocket.

Mr Madders added: “Ensuring workers have the support they need and making sure they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is a key commitment in our Plan for Change.

“This will put more money in working people’s pockets, helping to boost productivity, and ending low pay.”