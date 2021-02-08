In normal times, Valentine's Day would see couples splash out on special gifts, fancy meals out and weekends away.

But, while we can't jet off to sunnier climes or eat out at our favourite restaurants, lockdown doesn't mean romance in 2021 is dead.

Many Suffolk restaurants and shops have come up with takeaway and delivery options to ensure that residents have all they need to celebrate Valentine's at home.

There are plenty of options for gifts, whether you want to send your loved one sweet treats, flowers or balloons

The Lighthouse Vintage Tea Rooms, Felixstowe

Limited slots are available for The Lighthouse's Valentine's-themed afternoon tea platter, complete with scones, desserts and heart-shaped sandwiches.

To book one of the last remaining slots for Sunday, call 01394 278433 or message here.

Nothing says Valentine's Day like a special afternoon tea

The Cake Garden by AKL, Ipswich

If it's the wow factor you're after, look no further than The Cake Garden, which specialises in creating beautiful flower bouquets made entirely from cake.

Cupcake boxes are also available and can be delivered anywhere in Ipswich.

To order, message the Facebook page here.

You can send a balloons bouquet this Valentine's Day

Ipswich Balloons, Ipswich

If you want a bit of a different gift this Valentine's Day, Ipswich Balloons have lots of options for balloon displays.

Balloon stands of various heights and balloon bouquets are on offer, all of which are made up of confetti, heart, and message balloons.

To order, call 07734 733537 or message here.

Mandy's Pickles, Lowestoft

A limited edition afternoon tea is available from Mandy's Pickles this weekend.

The box, which includes a bottle of Prosecco, a balloon, and a rose as well as lots of tasty treats, can be delivered locally.

Valentine's Day will look a little different this year due to coronavirus lockdown

Children's boxes can also be added for just £4.

For more information and to order, message the Facebook page here.

Baytree House, Lowestoft

There's a bargain at Baytree House, which is offering two courses for £16.95 or three courses for 19.95 this Valentine's Day.

The menu, which features pink gin profiteroles, is available for local delivery and collection.

To view the menu and place an order, visit here.

Get a delicious Valentine's afternoon tea from Nancy's Tea Shop. Picture: Keith Heppell

Nancy's Vintage Teashop, Newmarket

Head to Nancy's to pick up a takeaway afternoon tea, featuring their 'saucy sausage roll' and 'romantic red velvet cake'. The tea costs £22.50 per person.

For more information and to order, call 01638 667064 or click here.

Flowers Made With Love, Newmarket

Say something special with a unique flower arrangement from Flowers Made With Love.

To place an order, call 07902 566 686.

Flowers Made With Love in Sun Lane, Newmarket. Picture: Richard Marsham

Fish Burwell Ltd, Newmarket

Fish Burwell are putting together delicious Valentine's Day platters, featuring various seafood including lobster and oysters, starting from just £25.

The platters can be delivered or collected from the store in The Guineas. Call 01638 664 560 to place an order.

The Pantry, Newmarket

The Pantry has made a special Valentine's Day menu, which features a delicious starter and main course followed by a platter of six puddings.

Couples can still celebrate Valentine's from home in 2021

The menu, which costs £27 per person, will be available from Friday to Sunday, with customers given the option of collection or delivery.

To order, call 01638 661181.

Regency Cakes, Exning

Whether you want to surprise your long-term partner or secret love, Regency Cakes has a sweet treat for you.

Cookie, cupcakes and cakes are available to order and can be posted anywhere in the UK as well as collected or delivered within 25 miles of the store.

For more information or to order, call 01638 578975 or 07720 291721 or visit the website here.

Heather Warren of Oakes Barn, which is offering a Valentine's Day set menu. Picture: Mecha Morton

Oakes Barn, Bury St Edmunds

Oakes Barn is offering a three-course meal, complete with cocktails, for two for just £50 this Valentine's Day.

To view the menu, click here. All orders must be sent to orders.oaksbarn@gmail.com by Thursday and contact will then be made to arrange collection or delivery and payment.

Moriarty's in Bury St Edmunds is offering a Valentine's Day Prohibition Package. Picture by Mark Westley

Moriarty's, Bury St Edmunds

If you're missing a romantic trip to the pub this Valentine's Day, Moriarty's is bringing the bar to you with its Prohibition Package.

Each package can be shared between two and features six artisan cocktails (three flavours, two of each), popcorn and chocolate covered strawberries.

For more information and to order, click here.

Allison's Eatery, Bury St Edmunds

There are lots of choices for Valentine's sweets, treats and meals at Allison's Eatery.

Whether you're looking for afternoon tea, cupcakes, savoury meals or you want to go all out with a Valentine's hamper, there is something for everyone.

Allison's Eatery is doing a Valentine's Day menu. Picture by Mark Westley

To order, call 01284 705533 or send a message on the Allison's Eatery Facebook page here.

Jules Florist, Sudbury

For anyone who wants to send flowers to a loved one in Sudbury, Jules Florist is on hand to create the perfect arrangement.

Champagne, balloons and chocolates can be added to any order, which can then be delivered locally or collected in store.

To place an order, call 01787 211695.

