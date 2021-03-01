If you've noticed your car has been particularly dusty in recent days, you might be able to blame it on a weather phenomenon - as opposed to a lack of giving it a thorough wash.

Saharan dust - whipped up thousands of miles away - is not only leaving dust on cars, windows and other surfaces across Suffolk, but it has also been creating spectacular sunsets in this part of the world.

It's thanks to high winds causing dust from the African desert to reach the country, which is creating spectacular scenery for us here in the UK.

Saharan dust causes a pink sunset. Picture: PA

The Met Office says of how it is reaching us: "As in other parts of the world, the wind can blow strongly over deserts - whipping up dust and sand high into the sky. If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

"Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles.

"In order for the dust to get from up in the sky down to the ground, you need something to wash it out of the sky - rain. As raindrops fall, they collect particles of dust on the way down. Then when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust."

Find out more about the phenomenon from the Met Office here.

